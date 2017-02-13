State AG Xavier Becerra issues alert over concerning price gouging

Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-CA) listens during a news conference to discuss the rhetoric of presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol, May 11, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Image)

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a consumer alert concerning price gouging due to the Oroville Dam auxillary spillway and its related evacuations, according to a press release statement today.

Becerra warns donors to carefully vet anyone promising to help evacuees.

"California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on gas, food, housing, and other essential supplies,” said Becerra through the press release. “I urge hotels, gas stations, and other businesses operating in and around the evacuation area to understand and comply with the law, and I encourage anyone who has information regarding illegal price gouging to report it to our office.”

For those unaware, California has an anti-price gouging statute that becomes effective immediately after a Governor or local official declares a state of emergency, which Governor Brown did yesterday.

Under California law it prohibits charging a price that exceeds, by more than 10 percent, the price of an item before the declaration of emergency. The law applies to people who sell things like food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline.

It also applies to rental housing, hotel accommodations, repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation,rental housing, freight and storage services. There are limited exceptions to the law.

