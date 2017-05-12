Statewide rate hike for PG&E customers gets approval

PG&E maintenance truck (Photo: News10)

State utility regulators on Thursday unanimously approved a Pacific Gas & Electric customer rate increase through 2019, which will provide company with an additional $1.5 billion over three years.

PG&E, California's largest utility company, estimates the additional revenue increase will be $88 million this year, an additional $444 million in 2018 and an additional $361 million in 2019.

The approval means that for the rest of 2017, PG&E estimates a typical residential customer's monthly electric bill will increase by 1.1 percent. PG&E estimates that's about a 50 cent increase compared to 2015, for customers who are not part of the company's lower rate program (CARE).

The revenue request is large but the utility company had originally requested $2.3 billion in revenue back in February 2016. It was reduced after a series of public hearings in various service areas.

PG&E submits a funding request, called a General Rate Case, to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) every three years. The company says revenue supports better integrated smart grid technologies, emergency preparations, mobile technology and other infrastructure upgrades.

© 2017 KXTV-TV