Storms cost California highways $400 million -- with more rain on the way

Cars drive on a flooded street on January 10, 2017 in Guerneville, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Almost three years to the day a state of emergency was declared in California for its historic drought, Gov. Jerry Brown issued two more emergency proclamations. This time, there's too much rain.

A series of storms in December and January took the state from one extreme to another. California has experienced double the average amount of rain (in inches) it gets by mid-February, and there's no place that's more visible than on its roads and highway systems.

Mudslides shutdown a portion of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 simultaneously this week. Caltrans spokesperson Mark Dinger said up and down the state there are 290 damage repair sites.

The cost for fixing the damage has already passed $400 million, and Dinger said the agency is "still assessing damage and damage is continuing." Forecast show at least three storms are expected to move through the state between Thursday and Monday.

Dinger said the county hit the hardest by storm damage right now is San Mateo, with $38 million. Mendocino and Los Angeles are dealing with $36 and $35 million, respectively.

By comparison, Sacramento County's roads have about $4.5 million in damage. Flooding has shutdown a State Route 160 offramp in the county and an onramp to Interstate 5, while emergency work has closed offramps to Dillard Road on Highway 99.

Caltrans doesn't expect funding the projects to be an obstacle in fixing the damage. Dinger said emergency repairs to highways and roads, like these, are not paid for through the state budget -- they're reimbursed by the Federal Highway Administration.

Copyright 2017 KXTV