Storms transform drought-thirsty California

Nimbus Dam releasing water from all of its gates following the first January storm. (Photo: ABC10)

It's no secret California has suffered from a historic drought that has affected many of the state's largest lakes and waterways.

However, recent storms and the precipitation they left have underscored just how significant an impact the drought has had on the thirsty state.

Here in Sacramento, Folsom Lake's water level saw a drastic transformation, increasing to more than 560,000 acre-feet from lower than 200,000 AF in 2015.

Folsom Lake has seen a dramatic change since wet weather has filled the lake. (Photo: ABC10)

Lake Oroville may have seen some of the most dramatic changes, dating back to 2014 when the lake was virtually bone dry.

The lake is now at 80 percent of capacity, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Oroville Lake has changed dramatically since 2014. (Photo: ABC10)

And who could forget the notorious 2015 Tahoe snow survey at Phillips Station? The situation had become so grim, it required Governor Jerry Brown to mount a press summit from an area typically covered in snow.

The Jan. 13 snow report shows a snow water equivalent of more than 22 inches or about 163 percent of normal for the date it was taken.

In 2014 on the same date, the report showed a snow water equivalent of a little more than 2 inches or about 21 percent of normal for the date it was taken.

Snow survey at Echo Summit near Meyers, south of Lake Tahoe. (Photo: ABC10)

Copyright 2016 KXTV