Stranded hikers rescued from peak of Mount Whitney

Fighting hypothermia and possible frostbite, two hikers stranded on the summit of Mount Whitney received some help Sunday from California Highway Patrol.

CHP was notified Sunday morning of the stranded hikers by Sequoia National Park.

The hikers had reached Whitney’s summit Saturday, but were unable to make their way back down fearing one of the hikers was suffering from possible frostbite, CHP said.

As temperatures dropped, the hikers found shelter near some rocks on the peak, but both became hypothermic, CHP said.

A CHP helicopter was dispatched the following morning, climbing the more than 14,000 feet to reach the peak where both hikers were found.

A CHP officer then carried one of the hikers piggyback to the helicopter where both hikers were eventually transported to a hospital in Lone Pine for treatment.

