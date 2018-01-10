Students told to take shelter after report of shots fired at CSU San Bernardino

Students been told to take shelter and evening classes have been canceled after reports of shots fired at the California State University San Bernardino Wednesday evening.

According to the CAUSB website, the shelter in place went into effect just before 5:45 p.m. after there was a report of shots fired near the visual arts building and Parking Structure West.

All night classes have been canceled and students are asked to remain sheltered in place and not to try to leave campus.

Investigation into the shots fired in ongoing. No injuries have been reported.

