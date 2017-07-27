Study: California ranks No. 14 with the most at-risk youths

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The at-risk youth problem spans across the entire United States but certain states are more prone to the issue.

A study by Wallethub states that "about one in eight individuals between the ages of 16 and 24 are neither working nor attending school."

Though the study stated this and many other contributing factors, it also ranked 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 different key categories of youth risk.

Mississippi was the No. 1 rated state, boasting the highest score at almost 73 of 100.

Rounding out the top five were Louisiana (No. 2), New Mexico (No. 3), Alabama (No. 4) and West Virginia (No. 5).

The Golden State saw itself in the 14th spot, with an overall score of almost 55. California had the second highest percentage in homeless youth and the the fifth lowest in youth labor force participation rate, according to the study.

