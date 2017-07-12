Study: GPS rules send California juveniles into jail cycle

Ankle Monitor 4 (Photo: Bill Waller)

Legal scholars say overly stringent GPS tracking policies in California are cycling juvenile offenders back behind bars for minor infractions.

A report slated for release Wednesday by the University of California, Berkeley and the East Bay Law Center found "unrealistically onerous" policies after an examination of 58 counties.



A supervising attorney at the East Bay Law Center says policies vary from county to county and can often be difficult for teens to follow. That can lead to them unintentionally violating the rules and being sent back to juvenile detention centers.



Kate Wesiburd says the current system is undermining rather than supporting and helping juvenile offenders.



The researchers also found that the current system disproportionately impacts youth of color.



In several counties, families are required to pay for the monitoring through monthly usage and installation fees.

© 2017 KXTV-TV