Study: One-third of gun owners with kids have unprotected firearms
. A survey released today by the Pew Research Center found that nationwide one third of gun owners with children have unprotected guns, meaning guns that are loaded and easily accessible, in their homes.
KXTV 11:24 PM. PDT June 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why birds are dying in Natomas
-
Man arrested in Modesto triple murder
-
Video shows mice in produce at Stockton grocery store
-
Is this the end of Pig Island?
-
Drunk driver crashes into fire hydrant
-
Cyclist wanted in hit-and-run
-
Kings' draft party moving inside
-
Grass Valley police stop man from committing suicide
-
Cracking down on pet licenses
-
Tips for water safety this summer
More Stories
-
Families get keys to homes through Build for Unity projectJun 22, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
Cancer survivor gives Sacramento County's newest K9…Jun 22, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Player Profile: Kings select De'Aaron Fox with the…Jun 22, 2017, 5:19 p.m.