Study ranks California in top 10 for best states to raise a family

SACRAMENTO - Looking for a location to settle down and start your family?

One study says it doesn't get much better than the golden state.

A new study by WalletHub puts California within the top 10, exactly at number 10, to be precise. If you want to live in the top state to raise a family, you'll have to move east to Massachusetts.

The study compared all 50 states on 42 key indicators of family-friendliness — median family salary, housing affordability, unemployment rate, "family fun," education, health, safety and more.

The state ranked at the top spot for family fun. However, for remaining categories, California ranked in the middle of the pack.

The full ranking and findings can be found here.

