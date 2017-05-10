Targeted shooting leaves two minors injured

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Two minors suffered gunshot wounds after multiple suspects opened fire at a home in Knights Landing in what investigators are calling a targeted attack.

Yolo County sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home along Locust Street following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found the two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told deputies multiple suspects were involved in the shooting, though investigators have not been able to identify any at this time.

Yolo County gang enforcement specialists are investigating the crime at this time.

Those with any information can call investigators at 530-666-8282.

