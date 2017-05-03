Teacher accused of kidnapping girl sent back to Tennesee

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Apple Cider Vinegar: Good for weight loss?
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
-
How apple cider vinegar can help lower your blood sugar
-
Rattlesnake season has come early
-
Balch Springs officer terminated after shooting and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards
-
No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash
-
Sacramento set to expand immigrant protection
-
13-year-old missing after being swept by American River
-
RAW: Dash cam catches plane crash in Mukilteo
-
Officials search for missing 13-year-old teen swept under the American River
More Stories
-
Sacramento Kings surprise birthday boy with gifts…May. 3, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
Driver killed on I-80 while changing tire in RosevilleMay. 3, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
-
Body of missing teen found in American RiverMay. 3, 2017, 12:43 p.m.