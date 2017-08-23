The Instagram-worthy Museum of Ice Cream is coming to San Francisco

Museum of Ice Cream (Photo: Museum of Ice Cream)

If you like sweet treats and rainbow sprinkles, you may want to pay a visit to the Museum of Ice Cream.

The color-bombed exhibit is making its way to San Francisco and opens its doors Sept. 17. Pre-sale tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for platinum American Express card holders and sold out.

All other American Express card holders will have access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. and general tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for all ages are $38 but kids under 3 are free.

The Museum of Ice Cream's whimsical, bright-colored installations feature interactive elements such as a magical candy garden, psychedelic rainbow unicorns, a push pop installation and the Instagram-popular Sprinkle Pool filled with over 100 million rainbow sprinkles.

The San Francisco installation will be located in a 108-year-old historic landmark near Union Square. Guests will get to indulge in one "scoop of the week" from rotating creameries including Bi-Rite, It's It, Salt and Straw and CREAM. Visitors will also be treated to a mochi ice cream tasting and a Pop Rocks Cave.

The Museum of Ice Cream opened in Los Angeles in April and is running through October, but is currently sold out of tickets. The only other city that has hosted the museum so far is New York.

The playful museum has attracted a string of celebrities including Beyonce, Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Other big names include Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Ciara and Kourtney Kardashian, all of who have famously documented their visits on Instagram.

Day dreaming to when Queen Bey and Princess Blue came through our doors! #TBT #museumoficecream #insidemoic (cc: @beyonce) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

THIS SH$&*T IS BANANAS 🍌🍦 😝 #museumoficecream (cc: @gwenstefani) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground" - T. Roosevelt. HAPPY FRIDAY ICE CREAM LOVERS get out there and live out your long weekend ✨🍦❤️ // (📸: @kourtneykardash) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

The bears have made a new friend 😝✨💛 @ciara #museumoficecream #insidemoic A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

The San Francisco location will be open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed Tuesdays.

