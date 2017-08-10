There's a special meaning behind these porch lights

If you notice a blue light bulb lighting up someone's porch, this is the meaning: The blue lights convey a message of respect and solidarity for all officers and their families. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

If you happen to be driving through your neighborhood and wonder why neighbors have blue lights on their front patios, Placer County sheriff's officials want you to know there's a special meaning.

The blue lights convey a message of respect and solidarity for all officers and their families, according to sheriff's officials.

Placer County Sheriff's Office officials added they appreciate the continued support from its community.

"It is our pleasure to serve you," they wrote.

© 2017 KXTV-TV