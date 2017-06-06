Close Three people killed, one injured in Fresno neighborhood shooting Associated Press , KXTV 10:15 AM. PDT June 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Fresno police chief says three people killed, one injured in residential shooting; motive unclear. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Sacramento bar raising money for bartender who died unexpectedly KING 5 London Bridge Terror Incident 72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip Sacramento ranked fasting growing large city in Califronia Sacramento bar raising money for bartender who died unexpectedly Sacramento mom makes Fast Company's 100 most creative people in business list 650 mile Uber ride from DFW to Nashville might be farthest ever The local connection to a viral photo from London's terror attack Pug Rescue of Sacramento planning party for local boy with autism Twin foals born in Wilton More Stories Mother goes missing while out fishing at Feather River Park Jun. 6, 2017, 8:35 a.m. Residents evacuated safely in 3 alarm Stockton fire Jun. 6, 2017, 9:01 a.m. Police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral Jun. 6, 2017, 7:49 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs