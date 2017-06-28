Tioga Pass set to reopen

Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park has reopened to pedestrians and bicycles and will open for the season to all traffic beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. (Photo: Yosemite National Park)

Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park has reopened to pedestrians and bicycles and will open for the season to all traffic beginning Thursday at 8 a.m.

Just days earlier, park officials had no anticipated opening date, due to the record snowpack causing water runoff in multiple locations.

Officials are still limiting visitor services available from the Tioga Pass Entrance Station to Crane Flat.

There will be minimal services available along the Tioga Road for several weeks, officials said. There will be no drinking water. Visitors should use the vault and portable toilets located along the roadway to help protect water quality in the Tuolumne River watershed.

Food service and lodging are not available along the Tioga Road. There is no mobile phone service at this time and 911 emergency calls will not be operational. There are no gasoline services available along Tioga Road. Visitors can purchase gasoline in Lee Vining and at Crane Flat.

All visitors on the road are encouraged to use caution as there may be dirt, debris, and water flowing over sections of the road. Visitors are encouraged to keep an eye out for maintenance vehicles working on the roadway.

For more information about camping and resource availability, click over to the Yosemite National Park website.

