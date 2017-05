Actor Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin arrives to the unleashing of Warner Bros.' 'Mortal Kombat Legacy' at Saint Felix II on April 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

TMZ reported MTV star Christopher Boykin has died at the age of 45.

Many might know Boykin as 'Big' from the MTV hit 'Rob and Big,' a reality show he stared in with professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdrek.

TMZ said Boykin's rep informed them he died on Tuesday morning. A cause of death has not been released.

