Tracy fire captain dies suddenly from unexpected illness

The Tracy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Fire Captain Daniel Havicus, a 17-year veteran with the department, lost a brief battle after developing an unexpected illness. He died on Jan. 18, department officials said.
Havicus, a father of four, moved to Tracy and graduated from Tracy High School in 1993. He then began pursuing a career in firefighting, attending San Joaquin Delta College, where he earned a degree and graduated from the fire academy.
Havicus began his career with the department in 1997 as a reserve firefighter, and gained full-time status in 1999.
The captain is survived by his wife, Courtney and his four children, Karlie, Jonathan, Sage and Paisley.
A memorial service for the fire captain will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Gallo Center for the Arts. A reception will follow at the Modesto Doubletree Hotel.
Fire officials are inviting those who wish to make a donation to do so by contributing to the Tracy Firefighters Charity. Proceeds will help the Havicus family.
