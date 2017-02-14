Traffic advisories issued as Butte County evacuees return

Traffic jam (Photo: Thinkstock)

While Butte County sheriff's officials have cautiously reduced the mandatory evacuation to a warning, certain roads throughout the county remain closed.

For those returning to the Butte County area, Caltrans issued a traffic advisory, asking drivers to be safe and patient.

Many local roads in all communities affected by the evacuation may be impacted by traffic.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY- for those returning to evacuated areas. Please be safe & be patient. #OrovilleSpillway #OrovilleDam. pic.twitter.com/qyBnefvQ0O — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) February 14, 2017

Highways around the area, however, remain closed, according to Caltrans. Traffic on Highway 99 southbound, Highway 149 and Highway 70 toward Oroville may also be impacted, according to Caltrans.

Be aware that closures remain on 70 & 162 due to flooding near the evacuation area https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn #OrovilleDam #OrovilleSpillway pic.twitter.com/ToBR4CUvhB — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) February 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 KXTV