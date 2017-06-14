Officials: Incident at Travis Air Force Base was false alarm

Emergency responders gather at Travis Air Force Base for what is being described as a 'real world incident.'

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield says the security incident officials responded to on Wednesday turned out to be a false alarm.

Initially, there were reports of potential gun shots outside the Base Exchange. The base immediately responded to ensure the safety of all its personnel, dependents, and retirees.

Earlier in the week, the base announced it would be conducting emergency drills on Wednesday and Thursday. It was been confirmed with the base this incident was not a part of its planned drill.

"These exercises mean everyone on base is on heightened awareness," said Col. John Klein, 60th AMW commander. "Though it was a false alarm, our first responders reacted appropriately. We take every security incident, very seriously. I am confident in their ability to respond to any emergency situation in order to keep our base populace safe."

Officials said earlier Wednesday they were responding to a “real world security incident.”

Previously, the base announced on Facebook that there is a "security incident" at the compound and urged the public to stay away from the area as emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The base is located about 40 miles outside Sacramento.

