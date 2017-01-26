Trump could impose 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico for border wall

(Photo: Getty Images)

After President Donald Trump announced he will pay for the Mexico border wall with tax on Mexican products, President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his DC trip.

According to press secretary Sean Spicer, this proposed wall project will be built on a 20 percent tax on all Mexican imports.

The two presidents were supposed to meet Tuesday to talk about the wall and war on drugs. After President Trump tweeted "better to cancel the upcoming meeting" if Mexico didn't want to pay, President Peña Nieto canceled his trip to D.C. President Nieto also took to social media after the tweet on Facebook live, upset with Trump's executive order and strong words.

