Turlock senior citizen wants her bus stop back

80-year-old Gerda Burian is a survivor.

She's a four-year survivor of the Holocaust.

“And we had to walk four in the morning. Miles and miles. And if you don’t make it you fall in the water and bang you are gone," Burian said, pointing with her finger to simulate a gun.

Burian eventually immigrated to the United States from her native Czechoslovakia.

She lives in her well-kept Turlock apartment building.

It comes with a bus stop outside her window she can no longer use.

"They could have at least picked the seniors up. But they say only a few people going on. That’s not true," she said.

For 10 years, Burian has used the bus to go shopping and to get where she needs to go, but now the bus has been rerouted and closest bus stop is about two blocks from where she lives.

She's too scared to walk alone fearing she could get mugged.

So why the change in bus routes?

It's because of a year-long process to revamp the city of Turlock's transit system.

“And with that came new routes. And with this route we studied where would the individual like to attend or go to and we tried to develop routes that would be most efficient and beneficial to the community," said Mike Pitcock, City of Turlock Director of Development Services.

The changes started Jan. 2.

In response to Burian's complaint, the city suggests she takes Dial A Ride, but that costs $2.50 a trip, opposed to $1.75 for a bus day pass.

But the doors aren't closed just yet.

The city says adjustments still could happen.

The feisty senior just wants the bus to stop at her apartment again.

