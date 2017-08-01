Two deputies shot in Yuba County; armed suspect still at large

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who shot and injured two deputies on Tuesday. (Photo: ABC10)

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who shot and injured two deputies on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House, about 22 miles northeast of Yuba City.

Officers were responding to a 9 a.m. call about an agitated and possibly armed man in the area prior to the shooting.

The two deputies made contact with the suspect in a driveway, according to deputies. A foot chase ensued and the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The department is asking the public to remain away from the area.

The two deputies are being taken to a hospital in Roseville for treatment. The officers are stable at this time, according to deputies.

This is a developing story

