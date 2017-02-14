Uncertainty remains for Oroville spillway as new storms approach

Lake Oroville spillway flows late Thursday afternoon as 35,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water was released over the damaged spillway February 9, 2017 in Oroville, California. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 California Department of Water Resources)

With additional rain expected to fall on Butte County, it remains uncertain how it could impact an already crippled Lake Oroville Dam spillway.

Nearly 200,000 people remain displaced below Lake Oroville as engineers work to stabilize the spillway while bracing for whatever developments may come as a result of incoming storms.

The National Weather Service's Sacramento office says rain will move through late Wednesday and Thursday morning, with 2 inches to 4 inches in the foothills and mountains. But the storm is looking colder than initially projected, meaning lower snow levels and less runoff into Sierra reservoirs than the storms last week.

The brunt of a Friday storm appears to be headed toward Southern California, with lighter rain in the north. Forecasters say rain will diminish Saturday, pick up on Sunday, followed by a wetter, more dynamic storm Monday into Tuesday.

One of the problems with the incoming storms has to do with an abundance of water already meeting capacity in many of California’s major reservoirs, which includes one of its largest – Lake Oroville.

Shasta Lake, the largest reservoir in California, is already at 95 percent of capacity, about 135 percent of its historical average.

Main #OrovilleSpillway flowing at 100,000 CFS. Lake level 888.7' and dropping at 3-4 inches per hour. — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 14, 2017

With reservoirs high, and many of the state’s rivers already swollen as well, all of this extra water makes for an especially challenging issue to manage for crews at Lake Oroville.

At 901 feet capacity, the reservoir’s level is currently 887.5 or about 96 percent of total capacity. The water level at Lake Oroville, however, continues to recede.

With low pressure systems from the northwest expected to land in Northern California as early as Thursday, crews will face as many as four storms between then and Sunday. And then there is potential for yet another storm landing as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Another storm inbound! Precipitation starts across #NorCal early Thursday morning and should be a bit less wet than last week #cawx #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/14HXixggIW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 14, 2017

While Thursday’s system may contribute as much as an inch-and-a-half of rain water to the Butte County area, it’s the accumulation of that rain combined with storms coming after that will prove problematic.

It could be significant – possibly as much as eight inches of rain could fall on Lake Oroville, maybe even more with future storms stacking up.

It’s possible by the end of next week, however, weather may begin to calm down.

Butte County officials have not lifted their evacuation order for areas below the dam. With the exception of Wheatland, the same remains for communities in Yuba County as well.

