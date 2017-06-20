Vacaville police pursuit ends in flames

Police pursuit ends in flames in Vacaville. (Vacaville Fire Department)

A grass fire burned almost an acre after a suspect vehicle and a Vacaville police unit caught fire.

The Vacaville Fire Department said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 505 south bound off-ramp. While in pursuit, the suspects car caught fire, which also caused the police unit to catch fire.

How the fire started is still under investigation.

All off ramps at Vaca Valley were closed because of smoke for about an hour. but officials said the fire is under control.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

