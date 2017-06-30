Verify: Are half of California's children on Medicaid?

The GOP’s health care bill won’t see a vote in the U.S. Senate until after their July 4th recess.



But that hasn’t stopped California’s senior senator, Dianne Feinstein, from speaking out against the legislation.

HALF of California's children are covered by Medicaid. How can anyone support slashing Medicaid to cut taxes for the richest Americans? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 25, 2017

This tweet on Medicaid - California’s version is called Medi-Cal -- caught our attention. So we decided to look into her claim.



Are half of California’s children really on Medicaid?



Here’s what we found out:



Spokeswoman Ashley Schapitl in Sen. Feinstein’s office pointed us to data from the nonpartisan California Budget & Policy Center.



Their analysis of state Department of Finance data shows that more than 5.2 million children under 18 years old statewide are on Medicaid.



As for the total child population in California, the state’s Finance Department released new projections in March.



As of 2016, there were more than 9.2 million children statewide.



“When you look at the age 0 to 18 group, that works out to over 50 percent of kids in California who rely on Medi-Cal for their health care,” California Budget & Policy Center Director of Research Scott Graves said.



So, Sen. Feinstein is on the mark, half of California’s children -- more than half actually - are on Medicaid.



Bottom line, her claim is verified.

