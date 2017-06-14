Victim indentified in Placerville stabbing, child expected to survive

Deputies are currently looking for a 2002 white Ford Explorer with a California license plate 4XTF911. They believe the vehicle is connected to a homicide in Placerville. (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The body of a woman who was found dead in a Placerville home has been identified as 49-year-old Silvia Castillo, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Castillo's body was found Tuesday night after deputies responded to a call of a stabbing in the 300 block of Newtown Road.

A 4-year-old child was also found with multiple stab wounds. The office said the little girl had emergency surgery, but is expected to survive.

"This investigation is rapidly evolving and to protect the integrity of it we are not going to be releasing any additional details at this point," the office said in a press release.

Deputies are currently looking for a 2002 white Ford Explorer with a California license plate 4XTF911. They believe the vehicle could be connected to the homicide.

Deputies are searching for 24-year-old Bernardo Castillo for questioning. He's described by deputies as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Castillo is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 530-621-6600.

