Victim indentified in Placerville stabbing, child expected to survive

The body of a woman who was found dead in a Placerville home has been identified as 49-year-old Silvia Castillo, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.
Castillo's body was found Tuesday night after deputies responded to a call of a stabbing in the 300 block of Newtown Road.
A 4-year-old child was also found with multiple stab wounds. The office said the little girl had emergency surgery, but is expected to survive.
"This investigation is rapidly evolving and to protect the integrity of it we are not going to be releasing any additional details at this point," the office said in a press release.
