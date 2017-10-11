Voluntary evacuation order issued for Fairfield communities

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the Eastridge community of Fairfield, according to police. (Photo: Fairfield Police Department)

Residents on the west side of Interstate 80 should be prepared to evacuate if it becomes necessary, police added.

The order comes on the heels of an “overwhelming” number of calls are coming into the Fairfield Police Department dispatch center with questions from residents about evacuations, police said.

In an effort to mitigate those calls, police are directing residents to local media as well as to check the department’s Nixle and social media pages for further evacuation notifications.

The order is voluntary, police emphasized, and those who have or do decide to leave, the evacuation center at Solano Community College is open and accepting evacuees.

A new evacuation center has been opened at Fairfield High School, 205 E. Atlantic Avenue. The center at Alan Witt Park has reached capacity and re-directing residents to the college and Fairfield High School. Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District buses are staging at B Gale Wilson school, 3301 Cherry Hills Court, for those needing a ride to Fairfield High School.

For Nixle alerts, police are directing residents to text only their zip code to 888777. This will automatically add you to the distribution list.

If you do have questions about the fire and/or evacuations that have not been answered by our news releases please call (707) 428-7320.

