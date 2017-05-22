Walnut Grove father succumbs to botulism after eating gas station nacho cheese

Martin Galindo, along with four others, fell ill with the illness after eating nacho cheese served at a Walnut Grove gas station. (Photo: Courtesy the Galindo family via GoFundMe)

Family of a Walnut Grove man battling a severe case of botulism announced via social media Monday the father of two passed away surrounded by family.

Martin Galindo, along with four others, fell ill after eating nacho cheese served at a Walnut Grove gas station.

Galindo was announced brain dead days before being taken off life support on May 18, his family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The father passed away over the weekend surrounded by his family, leaving his wife and two kids, family wrote.

