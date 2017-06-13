Warriors NBA Championship Parade through Oakland set for Thursday

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors waves toward the crowd along Lake Merritt from a double decker bus during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade in Oakland, California. (Photo: Stephen Lam, 2015 Getty Images)

The City of Oakland will host a parade and rally on Thursday morning to honor the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and 11th Street, turning right on Grand Avenue, turning right again on Harrison to 19th, and right on Lakeside Drive before ending on Oak and proceeding to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Fans can begin to line up for the rally as early as 5 a.m. at Lakeshore and 12th Street.

To accommodate the influx of fans taking to the streets, BART will run extra trains through Oakland all day. Routes will also be modified, so pay close attention to signs and BART employee directions.

Details about taking AC Transit to the parade festivities, including information about bus detours in downtown Oakland, are available online at www.actransit.org.

PHOTOS: Warriors 2015 NBA Championship Parade

© 2017 KXTV-TV