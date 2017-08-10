What are the California laws on recreational marijuana?

Close up marijuana buds in glass jar, file photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

During last year's elections, voters passed Prop 64, making adult use of recreational marijuana legal in California.

Since Nov. 9, California residents over the age of 21 have been allowed to legally use marijuana without a medicinal card, as long as it's not in a public place, according to California National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), a group dedicated to reforming the state's marijuana laws.

Californians are allowed to carry and use up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants for personal use.

Marijuana will be legal for commercial sale once businesses receive proper licensing, according to NORML. However, counties can choose to ban commercial marijuana cultivation and can also place limits on licensed recreational marijuana businesses.

Recreational sales of marijuana don't go into effect until Jan. 1, 2018. This creates a Catch-22.

It will be legal to use recreational marijuana but it won't be legal to buy it just yet, unless you have a medical marijuana card.

Also worth a mention, Prop 64 doesn't let you off the hook with your employer. Employers can still choose not to hire an individual over a failed drug test or take action if marijuana is affecting the quality of their work.

