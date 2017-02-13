What happens if the Oroville emergency spillway fails?

Water flowing over the Lake Oroville emergency spillway has been stopped. An earlier photo shows relatively lighter water flowing from over the spillway. (Photo: California Department of Water Resources)

Besides flooding, a failure to the Oroville emergency spillway could have long-term impacts.

Jay Lund, Director at the Center for Watershed Services at University of California, Davis said rebuilding would be necessary if the spillway were to fail.

"For the spillways, we would have to go back and rebuild them, which would be expensive, but I think very important for the flood control in that region, and very important for the water supply storage that that reservoir also supplies for the people in the rest of the state," Lund said.

Another potential consequence is Highway 70, which flooded in 1997, according to Lund.

"It would not be surprising to have that happen again," he said. "The levees are a little bit better (now), but perhaps not good enough for this kind of a flood."

