What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, despite an appeal by European leaders to stick to the global treaty.

Climate scientists argue that climate change would become worse if the U.S. pulled out of the agreement since the nation contributes so much to rising temperatures.

But what exactly is the Paris Agreement and why is it such a big deal?

At the 2015 Paris climate conference, 195 countries adopted the first-ever, legal universal global climate deal. The idea behind the agreement is to reduce the global warming increase this century well below 2 degrees Celsius, with the goal of limiting the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

After the conference, each participating nation submitted national climate action plans to start working towards reducing greenhouse gases. Although none of the plans are yet achieving the goal of staying below a 2 degree Celsius increase, they do outline a path to reach the target.

There are no penalties for failing to reach a target goal and nations can alter their climate plans according to their domestic situations.

The agreement aims to improve countries’ ability to deal with the impacts of climate change and reduce GHG emissions without disrupting finance flows, according to the United Nations. The nations in agreement are working together to appropriately use financial resources, develop a new technology framework and use enhanced capacity-building. These efforts are also meant to support developing and vulnerable countries while being in line with their national objectives.

The agreement requires all parties report their emissions and implementation efforts. The group gets together every five years to discuss progress and individual actions.

The Paris Agreement was officially enacted in November of 2016. The parties in the agreement follow guidelines and procedures on a number of different climate issues, such as the conservation and enhancement of sinks and reservoirs, adaptation efforts, loss and damage due to climate change and transparency.

As of current, 147 parties have ratified the agreement.

