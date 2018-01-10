What now for California DACA recipients?

Volunteers from The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) protest in defense of DACA with banners and placards over a freeway in Los Angeles, California on August 28, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, This content is subject to copyright.)

Is DACA here to stay?

A federal court in California issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday over the Obama-era program, which gives almost 800,000 immigrants temporary protection status.

This means existing DACA recipients can renew their status -- as long as the lawsuit remains in limbo.

But what's next for the program?

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling is possible, according to University of California, Davis Law School Dean Kevin Johnson.

"I do think this is a case the Supreme Court is likely to end up reviewing," said Johnson. "The case is far from over."

