What now for California DACA recipients?

Is DACA here to stay?
A federal court in California issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday over the Obama-era program, which gives almost 800,000 immigrants temporary protection status.
This means existing DACA recipients can renew their status -- as long as the lawsuit remains in limbo.
But what's next for the program?
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling is possible, according to University of California, Davis Law School Dean Kevin Johnson.
"I do think this is a case the Supreme Court is likely to end up reviewing," said Johnson. "The case is far from over."
© 2018 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs