When it's wet ouside, the ants come marching in

We aren't the only ones who want to stay out of the rain.

You might wonder why after a big storm little, black, sugar ants tend to get inside. In order to keep them from taking over your kitchen we wanted to give you some methods to get rid of the pests.

If you have tried sprays and they do not work, the next step is to contact a pest control specialist. They have special bait to permanently get rid of the ants. The specialist will use a certain bait so the ants will take it back to the central nest. They also recommend caulking all windows and cracks in your home.

Many people do not like to use harsh chemicals in their homes. There are natural deterrents that are not confirmed to work by pest control but many people swear by them: vinegar, lemon juice, peppermint oil, whole peppercorn, coffee grounds and baby powder.

