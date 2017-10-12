Where can fire victims apply for help?

Red Cross volunteers assist people displaced by wildfires at an evacuation center in Santa Rosa, California, October 11, 2017. More than 200 fire engines and firefighting crews from around the country were being rushed to California on Wednesday to help battle infernos which have left at least 21 people dead and thousands homeless. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

For folks reeling from the ongoing, devastating Northern California fires, here is where you can apply for relief:

The state's Employment Development Department has waived the one-week waiting period for those seeking unemployment benefits in Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Orange, Solano, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Those injured in the fires may be able to apply for disability insurance as well. All that information can be found here.

EDD spokesman Alberto Larios said Local Assistance Centers, where EDD representatives will be available, will be opening over the next few days to assist victims with information.

Now, a presidential disaster declaration has not been approved as yet. The declaration President Trump approved Oct 10. is for "debris removal and emergency protective measures to the state and eligible local government and certain nonprofit organizations."

If/when the presidential disaster declaration is approved, fire victims can check FEMA's California Wildfires disaster page for financial assistance information and the state's Individuals and Households Program (IHP).

That relief could cover everything from rent to funeral expenses. Disaster loans through the federal Small Business Administration would become available as well after a presidential disaster declaration.

