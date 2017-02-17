Where direct aid stands for Oroville evacuees

Evacuees from the Oroville Dam area are seen at a temporary shelter in the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, California on February 14, 2017. MONICA DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MONICA DAVEY, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump approved California's emergency declaration Tuesday in the wake of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway situation, but what about direct aid for Oroville evacuees?

We have received several comments from viewers asking about direct reimbursement or aid for those who had to evacuate.

Here's what we know:

The state's Governor's Office of Emergency Services said they are looking forward for greater ways to assist communities with various types of aid.

"Right now, locals are encouraged to work with their local offices of emergency services, nonprofit organizations, their private insurers and the U.S. Small Business Administration on possible assistance based on their exact need and situations," Cal OES spokesman Brad Alexander said.

Taxes and insurance

With April's tax filing deadline looming, we wondered about a potential tax write-off for an evacuee.

University of California, Los Angeles tax expert Steven Bank said there is no tax relief for incidental expenses, such as a rental car or a hotel room, but those with property damage may qualify for a casualty loss deduction.

But, Bank points out that this deduction would only be after insurance.

Moreover, the Internal Revenue Service has extended tax deadlines for disaster events in the past, such as the flooding in Louisiana, but that would be based on whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency issues a disaster declaration for individual assistance.

And what about homeowners insurance?

"Homeowners insurance may cover evacuation, but in general, no incidental expenses," Bank said.

Small business owners

As for a potential disaster loan, the U.S. Small Business Administration said the Oroville evacuation does not meet their definition of a disaster.

"Over the years, we have seen many evacuations due to possible levee and dam breeches," SBA spokeswoman Carol Chastang said. "However, until the breech occurs and properties are damaged, our disaster loan making authority is not activated."

