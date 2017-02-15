Where is all of this storm water going?

Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage, 2017 Getty Images)

Big storms with plenty of moisture are moving into Norther California Thursday through Monday, and possibly Tuesday. Just about every single reservoir in California is running really high, but where can all of that water go?

Of the state’s 12 major reservoirs, six are at 90 percent of total capacity or greater, according to the Department of Water Resources. Those reservoirs include Shasta, San Luis, Don Pedro, McClure, Castaic and, of course, Lake Oroville.

The expected inflow of water could have uncertain impacts on an already water-swollen state. The impacts it could have on California waterways, including Lake Oroville, could be major concerns for businesses and those living below the lake’s crippled dam spillway.

Step by step, let’s walk through it.

Step 1: Rain falls and soaks into the ground and collects in the state’s reservoirs.

For example, the Shasta Lake Reservoir – the state’s largest – starts flowing down the Sacramento River toward the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, making its way eventually into the Pacific Ocean. Smaller tributaries – streams, creaks, smaller rivers, etc. – flow into these larger rivers as all of that water makes its journey through California.

In other words, the volume of that water only increases as more of it is collected from those smaller sources.

As for Lake Oroville, its reservoir – the state’s second largest – is at the headwater for the Feather River.

The Feather River eventually makes its way south, passing through areas like Oroville.

However, beyond the Thermalito Afterbay and its diversion dam, just north of Yuba City, there is very little flood control, if anything at all. Any water that gets past the diversion dam will flow freely all the way down through Yuba City and Marysville.

Speaking of Yuba, by the time the Feather River makes its way to that city, water coming in from the Yuba River and other smaller waterways have already started merging together.

Which brings us to the Fremont Weir, where the Feather and the Sacramento rivers come together – a pivotal point. The weir doesn’t open up; it passively allows water flowing toward it to spill over once at a high enough level.

Once all of that water reaches the Yolo Bypass, a lot of time has passed, allowing much of that water to either absorb into surrounding soils or continue its way toward The Delta.

At this point, water from the Sacramento River has combined with flows from the Feather, but now it’s meeting up with other major waterways like the Mokelumne, San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers on their way toward The Delta.

Once all of those waterways converge into The Delta, it’s a one-way trip toward its final destination, the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2017 KXTV