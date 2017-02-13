Where is Gov. Jerry Brown?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 17: California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during a news conference on January 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan Getty Images)

Gov. Jerry Brown's office remains mum on his location as Oroville grapples with emergency efforts concerning an emergency spillway that could fail.

While the governor issued an emergency order Sunday, there has not been an update since. His office was mum on his location when pressed by ABC10 on a visit to the Capitol early Monday.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is headed to Mather, before visiting Oroville, according to Chief of Staff Rhys Williams.

