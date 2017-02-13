Where is Gov. Jerry Brown?

Gov. Jerry Brown's office remains mum on his location as Oroville grapples with emergency efforts concerning an emergency spillway that could fail.
While the governor issued an emergency order Sunday, there has not been an update since. His office was mum on his location when pressed by ABC10 on a visit to the Capitol early Monday.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is headed to Mather, before visiting Oroville, according to Chief of Staff Rhys Williams.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs