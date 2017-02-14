White House 'will do everything we can' to help situation in Oroville

Press Secretary Sean Spicer addresses the Oroville Dam emergency during a Feb. 14 White House briefing. (Photo: WH.gov via YouTube)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during Tuesday's press briefing the president is "keeping a close eye" on the emergency situation at the Oroville Dam.

Spicer called the eroded emergency spillway "a textbook example of why we need to pursue a major infrastructure package in congress."

"Dams, bridges, roads and all ports around the country have fallen into disrepair," he said. "In order to prevent the next disaster we will pursue the president's vision for an overhaul of our nation's crumbling infrastructure."

Spicer did not specifically say whether President Donald Trump had spoken with Gov. Jerry Brown, but Spicer said Trump is working closely with Oroville's Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R) and other state officials to help evacuees.

On Friday, Brown requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for recovery efforts following January storms that tore through California, causing flooding, mudslides, power outages and damage to critical infrastructure. Rep. LaMalfa on Monday urged Trump to "rapidly" make the disaster declaration in order to provide emergency funding to the situation in Oroville.

Spicer did not say whether the president had responded to the request, but the administration is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"We hope everyone remains safe as the evacuations continue and we will be working alongside with FEMA and appropriate government entities to make sure that we are doing everything we can to attend to this matter," Spicer said.

Copyright 2017 KXTV