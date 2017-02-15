Who's responding to Oroville?

Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage, 2017 Getty Images)

The situation at the Oroville emergency spillway has led to a multi-agency effort.

According to the state's Governor's Office of Emergency Services, coordinating agencies working the Oroville response include:

- Butte County Sheriff

- Butte County Office of Emergency Management

- Butte County Public Works

- Oroville Police Department

- California Highway Patrol

- California State Parks

- California Department of Transportation

- Oroville Fire Department

- Pacific Gas and Electric Company

- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

- California Department of Fish and Wildlife

And at the federal level:

- Federal Emergency Management Agency

- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

- U.S. Department of Defense

- U.S. Coast Guard

- U.S. Department of Energy

- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

- U.S. Department of Transportation

Northern California Water Association President David Guy said there is plenty going on behind the scenes locally as well that hasn't really seen the public eye.

"I think the local flood agencies in the Sacramento Valley have been working 24 hours a day," Guy said. "I think the project operators, I'd give an example, Yuba County Water Agency, the Bureau of Reclamation...there's just been a lot of work with people really focused on this."

