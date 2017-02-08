Why legal help would benefit immigrants facing deportation

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images (Photo: John Moore, 2013 Getty Images)

Immigrants facing deportation do have the right to an attorney, but they have to foot the bill.

Senate Bill 6 would help alleviate that cost burden, giving legal representation to immigrants who face deportation.

The legislation, which has moved through the state Senate and is scheduled to go before the Senate Committee on Human Services Tuesday, would require the state's Department of Social Services to contract with legal organizations to provide legal representation for these immigrants.

However, SB 6's language, recently amended, now notes that they cannot have any prior violent, criminal convictions.

"The truth is, if you don’t get an attorney, you’re much more likely to be removed," University of California, Davis Law School Dean and immigration expert Kevin Johnson said.

In fact, a 2015 University of California, Los Angeles study notes that immigrants facing deportation with an attorney were five and a half times more likely to obtain relief from removal.

Moreover, University of San Francisco immigration law professor Bill Hing said the likelihood of immigrants being detained for deportation is "highly likely" under President Donald Trump.

"Everything is sped up in detention, the ability to prepare your case becomes exponentially greater," Hing said. "The bill will make an enormous difference."

Copyright 2017 KXTV