Wildfire first responders find respite at Petaluma car dealership

Since Monday night, the Hyundai of Petaluma car dealership has had supplies -- blankets, protein bars and the like -- for first responders.

Salesman Benjamin Marshall said it's the least his department can do.

"We've been seeing PD, Fire and Medic go up and down the highway all day long," he said.

Marshall also noted first responders can also simply rest at the dealership.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had risen to 15 people from the local fires.

