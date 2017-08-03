Woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly running down man

54-year-old Turlock resident Anna Walker was arrested for attempted murder (August 3, 2017) (Photo: Turlock Police Department)

A Turlock woman is under arrest charged with attempted murder after allegedly running down a man with the car she was driving.

Police say the victim had walked in front of the car Anna Walker, 54, was driving when she allegedly intentionally accelerated toward him, striking him and knocking him to the ground.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find the suspect car along W. Glenwood Avenue along with Walker. The woman was taken into custody without incident.

