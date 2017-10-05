Woman fatally shot, man injured in Shingle Springs

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

A woman is dead and a man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Shingle Springs Wednesday evening.

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies responded to the call of a shooting near the intersection of Mother Lode Drive and Sunset Lane just before 6 p.m.

When the deputies arrived, they found two people shot at the scene, officers said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the deputies, and the man was still alive and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives spent the night investigating the events, though no motive nor any suspect has been reported.

The woman’s identity has not been disclosed at this point.

© 2017 KXTV-TV