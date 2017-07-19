Woman found murdered in Penn Valley home

Photo: file

A 67-year-old woman is dead and an 82-year-old man is behind bars, charged with her murder in Penn Valley, according to Nevada County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies along with narcotics investigators responded to a possible shooting along Sierra Circle just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday where they found the woman dead in a master bedroom.

The woman was identified as Sandra Sue Lebarron of Penn Valley.

During the investigation officers found Robert Lloyd Steuber, 82, also inside the home.

While information is limited, deputies report suspicious circumstances led investigators to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit as well as the District Attorney’s Office to respond.

A search warrant was obtained at the scene and based on evidence collected, Steuber was arrested and charged with murder.

Sheriff’s officials are not releasing the cause of death at the time of this report, pending an autopsy to take place later this week.

