Woman found shot to death in Lincoln garage

A woman was found dead in a garage in Lincoln Wednesday, shot to death, according to police.

Lincoln police received calls related to shots fired around 8 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman in the garage. It appeared she had been shot in the upper body, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is at large, according to police.

Witnesses told police a white Hyundai was seen leaving the area following shots fired.

Police are trying to determine any relationship between the victim and the suspect. It is not believed to be a random act of violence.

