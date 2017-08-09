Woman who said California deputy raped her awarded $2M

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is reviewing a policy that allowed a deputy to remain in contact with the public even after a woman accused him of raping her while he was on duty.

Nicholas Caropina remained on the job in February 2014, when he was initially accused, leading to an on-duty interaction with another woman who claimed the deputy raped her two months later.



Last week a jury awarded $2.25 million to the second accuser and found that sheriff's protocol contributed to the assault. Lt. Lane Lagaret tells the Orange County Register the department is reviewing the findings.



Caropino never faced criminal prosecution. But the judge in the civil trial said jurors should make their ruling assuming that at least the second rape allegation was true. Caropino's attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

