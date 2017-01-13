Would you buy a 'transitional,' not yet organic product?

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2007 Getty Images)

A new U.S. Department of Agriculture program will allow farmers to tag their products as "transitional" while they're in the waiting period to becoming certified organic.

The USDA approved the National Certified Transitional Program Wednesday, which allows growers to label their products as transitional. A farmer has to grow their products in an organic environment for three years before becoming certified organic.

California Certified Organic Farmers, the state's main organic certification agency, already has their own certified transitional program -- and label -- but the USDA says this is an opportunity to certify at a "consistent traditional standard."

"This program will facilitate the investment in transitional agriculture, and ultimately support the continued growth of organic agriculture in the United States," a USDA spokesperson said.

But, what does the market hold for a transitional, not yet organic product?

Nate Lewis is Farm Policy Director at the Organic Trade Association, which pushed the USDA for this transitional approval.

He said there is caution about developing the transitional market. On the other hand, the organic retail market is a multi-billion dollar industry.

"It’s still yet to be seen whether there is going to be a big market presence for transitional products," Lewis said.

For Made In Nature CEO Doug Brent, the challenge is educating the consumer.

His organic snacks company, which manufactures in Fresno, plans to release a transitional dried mango, sourced from Mexico, in May.

"You need to inform the consumer about why they are doing a good thing for the planet and for themselves by buying these transitional products," Brent said. "I’m excited about it, but I don’t think it's going to be easy."

Others, like Mark Neal, President of Jack Neal & Son Vineyard Management, one of the largest vineyard management companies in Napa Valley, are not as receptive.

Neal has gone through plenty of transition periods with CCOF over the years.

"I think consumers are being confused, I think transition should not be apart of the label," Neal said.

