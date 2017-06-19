Yosemite reopens key road damaged by rockslide

Rock slide at Yosemite. (Photo: Courtesy: Yosemite National Park)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A key road damaged in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park has been reopened.

Park officials say El Portal Road reopened ahead of schedule Saturday evening.

Ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks hauled off rocks and debris after a huge chunk of a hillside came crashing down June 12.

The 4,000-ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.

Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel, so motorists will have to slow down. The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired later.

